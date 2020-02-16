|
Barbara A. Hubler, 70, a resident of Windy Hill Village P.S.L., Philipsburg, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born March 23, 1949 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late Charles Wesley and Dorothy Margaret (Sallurday) Milliron.
She will be deeply missed by her two daughters, Careena Timblin and her husband, Cory of Philipsburg and Tawnya Reitz and her husband, Matt of Osceola Mills.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Scott Hartsock officiating.
Burial will be laid to rest at the Umbria Cemetery, Osceola Mills.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020