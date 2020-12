Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara B. Polkinghorn, 78, of Clearfield, ended her earthly journey on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.



In honoring of Barb's wishes, there will be no services.

