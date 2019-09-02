|
Barbara Bair, 76, of the Philipsburg Towers died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at Ridgeview Eldercare & Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.
Born June 16, 1943 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late John M. and Evelyn E. (Fenton) Snyder.
She's survived by a son, Michael A. Novak and his wife, Denise of Philipsburg.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg. Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, 2019