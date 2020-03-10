|
Barbara H. Petrick, 85, of Reynoldsville died Monday, March 9, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born Nov. 12, 1934 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Anna (Sinkavich) Hanson.
On Jan. 2, 1960, she married her husband of 60 years, Stephen S. Petrick, who survives along with her children, Stephen Petrick and his wife, Tracy of Pittsburgh, Lori Rocco and her husband, Gian of Centre Hall and Marla Ball and her husband, Craig of DuBois.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at the St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church with Father Bill Barron as celebrant.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020