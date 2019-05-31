Barbara Miller Henry, 99, of Martinsburg, W.Va., passed away peacefully at her home at Elmcroft Manor in Martinsburg, W.Va., on May 3, 2019.



Born June 9, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Fred I. and Elizabeth Washburn Miller.



She attended the Quaker Meeting House in Buckingham, Pine Grove Presbyterian Church, Bald Eagle Presbyterian Church in Port Matilda, Shepherdstown Presbyterian Church and Independent Bible Church in Hedgesville, W.Va.



She was a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, boating and going to the Grange Fair.



She had many interests and hobbies, such as swimming, art classes and painting; she continued painting until the age of 91. She also loved to travel within the United States, Alaska and Europe.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Henry, who passed away in 1984. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Harriett Harris and Elizabeth Easley.



She's survived by three sons and one daughter, Fred M. Henry and his wife (Kathryn) of Port Matilda, Jack H. Henry and his wife (Pat) of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., Budd T. Henry and his wife (Caroline) of Curwensville and Mary Butler and her husband (John) of Kearneysville, W.Va.



She's also survived by eight grandchildren, Kristie Weiss and her husband (Richard) of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, James Henry and his wife (Casey) of Harleysville, Pa., Elaine Howell and her husband (Bryan), Budd Henry II and his wife (Christina) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Amber Flick and her husband (Robert) of Pleasant Gap, Kara Strampalato, Emily Henry of Garland, Texas and Shelly Butler of Kearneysville, W.Va., and nine great-grandchildren.



There will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. June 29 at the United Methodist Church, 209 S. Main St., Port Matilda.



A celebration of life will immediately follow at God Speed, located on South Eagle Valley Road, in Port Matilda. Burial will be at the Port Matilda Cemetery, Port Matilda, at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .



Arrangements are under the care of the Brown Funeral Home. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.brownfuneralhomeswv.com. Published in Gant Daily from May 31 to June 3, 2019