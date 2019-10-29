Home

Barbara J. Domblesky


1942 - 2019
Barbara J. Domblesky Obituary
Barbara J. Domblesky, 76, of Ridgeview Elder Care and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville, and formerly of Munson, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at the center.

Born Dec. 24, 1942 in Barnesville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Theodore Sanko Sr. and Helen (Zalonis) Sanko.

She's survived by two daughters, Patti Arnold and her husband, Alan of Grassflat and Ruth Ann Domblesky of Dallas, Texas and one son, Mark S. Domblesky and his wife, Denice of Norristown, Pa.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at the Forest Baptist Cemetery, Winburne.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, Osceola Mills, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
