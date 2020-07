Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara J. Heichel, 76, of Clearfield died on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home.



Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Thursday at 11 AM with Dr. Duane White officiating. Interment will follow in the Palestine Cemetery, Morrisdale.



Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 9-11 AM. Face masks are required to be worn at the funeral home.

