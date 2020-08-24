Barbara J. Pompeii, Age, 84 of DuBois, PA died Friday, August 21, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA surrounded by her loving family.



Born on September 4, 1935 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Waseleski) Amshey.



On August 2, 1958, she married her husband of 62 years, Anthony E. "Tony" Pompeii. He survives.



Due to our current circumstances, there will be no public visitation.



A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.



Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.









