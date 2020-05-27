Barbara Jean Wilcox
1928 - 2020
Barbara Jean Wilcox, 91, of DuBois, PA died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Nelson Golden Years in DuBois, PA.

Born on July 31, 1928 in Johnson City, NY she was the daughter of the late Rev. Clayton W. Hoag and Gertrude E. (Rogers) Hoag. She married Emery E. Wilcox on January 10, 1948 in Unadilla, NY. He preceded her in death on August 31, 2016.

At Mrs. Wicox request there will be no viewing or funeral service.

Burial will be at the Bradford Co. Memorial Park in Towanda, PA.

Published in Gant Daily from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
