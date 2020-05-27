Barbara Jean Wilcox, 91, of DuBois, PA died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Nelson Golden Years in DuBois, PA.



Born on July 31, 1928 in Johnson City, NY she was the daughter of the late Rev. Clayton W. Hoag and Gertrude E. (Rogers) Hoag. She married Emery E. Wilcox on January 10, 1948 in Unadilla, NY. He preceded her in death on August 31, 2016.



At Mrs. Wicox request there will be no viewing or funeral service.



Burial will be at the Bradford Co. Memorial Park in Towanda, PA.

