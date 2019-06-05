|
Barbara L. Pollisino, 69, of Osceola Mills died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Windy Hill Village, P.S.L., in Philipsburg.
She was born Oct. 19, 1949 in Philipsburg, and was the daughter of the late Leonard and Dorothy (Christoff) Baxter.
She's survived by two sons, Tyler Pollisino of Houtzdale and Robert L. Pollisino and his wife, Barb of Philipsburg.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills with Deacon Dennis Socash officiating.
Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and again from 10 a.m. Saturday until funeral time at the funeral home.
The rosary will also be recited at 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from June 5 to June 8, 2019
