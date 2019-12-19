Home

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Barry Neff


1951 - 2019
Barry Neff Obituary
Barry Neff, 68, of Laurelbrooke Landing in Brookville and formerly of Curwensville and Clearfield, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Mckinley Health Center in Brookville.

Born Feb. 24, 1951 in Clearfield, he was the son of Homer and Joan (Riddle) Neff

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 until the time of service at 4 p.m. at the Curwensville Alliance Church with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating.

Private burial will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park in Clearfield.

The Chester c. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
