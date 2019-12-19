|
|
|
Barry Neff, 68, of Laurelbrooke Landing in Brookville and formerly of Curwensville and Clearfield, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Mckinley Health Center in Brookville.
Born Feb. 24, 1951 in Clearfield, he was the son of Homer and Joan (Riddle) Neff
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 until the time of service at 4 p.m. at the Curwensville Alliance Church with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating.
Private burial will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park in Clearfield.
The Chester c. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019