Beatrice Jane Stiles, 99, of Grampian died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Marion Manor Personal Care Facility in Curwensville.
Born Oct. 31, 1920 in Curwensville, she was the daughter of the late Carl Knepp and Mary McCracken.
Surviving are five children, Harriet Johnson and her husband, James of Olanta, Jesse Stiles and his wife, Karan of Clearfield, Kathy Freyser and her husband, Richard of Florida, Donald Stiles and his wife, Sharie of Curwensville and Jo Ann Carter and her husband, Larry of Tennessee.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville, with the Rev. M. Bruce Dimmick officiating. Burial will follow in the Friends Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
