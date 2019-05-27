Home

Beatrice R. Picard


1920 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Beatrice R. Picard Obituary
Beatrice R. Picard, 98, a life-long resident of Frenchville, passed away peacefully May 24, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.

Born Nov. 7, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Ora Jury.

She is survived by her three sons, Daryl and Julia Picard of Doylestown, Pa.; Doug and Teri Picard of Box Elder, S.D.; and Dale and Linda Picard of Frenchville.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public viewing or funeral services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Published in Gant Daily from May 27 to May 30, 2019
