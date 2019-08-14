Home

Belva J. Hetrick


1945 - 2019
Belva J. Hetrick Obituary
Belva J. Hetrick, 74, of Reynoldsville died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at her home.

Born Feb. 26, 1945 in Sharon, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Beryl and Mildred (Strouse) Sprague.

On Dec. 24, 1973, she married her husband of 45 years, William M. Hetrick, who survives along with three daughters, Heather Craker and her husband, James and Heidi Lyons and her husband, James, all of Reynoldsville, and Holly Dail and her husband, Steve of Cambridge, Md.

There will be no public visitation and services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019
