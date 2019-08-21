Home

Benny L. Knepp


1935 - 2019
Benny L. Knepp Obituary
Benny L. Knepp, 83, of Clearfield died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

He was born Oct. 29, 1935 in Clearfield, the son of the late Kenneth S. and Grace (Wisor) Knepp.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with the Rev. Dr. Duane A. White officiating. Burial will be in Stoneville Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the hour of service Friday at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., Clearfield.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
