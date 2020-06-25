Bernadene A. Rowles
1944 - 2020
Bernadene A. Rowles, 75, of Morrisdale, passed away Monday evening June 22, 2020 at her residence.

Born September 27, 1944 in Lackawanna, NY, she was the Daughter of Bernard and Ernestine (Moore) Winger. She had worked at the Clearfield County Board of Assistance, at McTaugs Clothing Manufacturing, and had been a horse trainer at Moshannon Stables.

In October of 1962, she wed Donald Lee Rowles who preceded her in death on February 2, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a sister Barbara Kijek, and brothers Bernard "Jay", William "Bill", Brian, and Gregory "Skip" Winger. She was the last member of her generation.

Surviving are 3 children: Rhonda Kyler and husband Travis and Beth Myers and husband Timothy both of Morrisdale and a step-son Donald L. Bennett of Rockton.

Also surviving are 7 grandchildren Nathan Bubb, Edward "Eddy" Hubler, Kurt Kyler, Eric Bennett, Nicholas "Nick" Myers, Seneca Keagle and Zachery "Zach" Myers and 2 great granddaughters.

Friends will be received at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Friday June 26, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM. Masks must be worn to attend the visitation.

Private Funeral Services for Bernadene A. Rowles will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield at the convenience of the family, with Pastor Ellen Lady, officiating. Interment will be in the Stoneville Cemetery Clearfield.

The family suggests contributions be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital P.O. Box 1000, Department 142 Memphis, TN 38148 or the charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
