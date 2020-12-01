1/
Bernard F. Knarr
1942 - 2020
Bernard F. Knarr, age 78 of DuBois, PA, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on April 17, 1942 in Troutville, PA, he was the son of the late Dennis & Ruby (Weber) Knarr.

A private family visitation will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A public funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ with Pastor Audra Ferguson officiating. Masks are required for attendance.

Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.

Burial will follow in Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery.


Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
