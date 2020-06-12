Bernard R. "Bernie" Kizina
1925 - 2020
Bernard R. "Bernie" Kizina, 95, formerly of Philipsburg, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Epworth Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Tyrone.

Bernie was born on January 30, 1925, in Summerhill, a son of the late William and Gussie (Nevara) Kizina.

Bernie was married on March 31, 1975, in Virginia, to the former Winifred "Winnie" (Seabolt) Heverly, who survives of Tyrone.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 1 pm, at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce Street, Philipsburg, with Pastor Michael Knepp, officiating. His father, Jim Knepp, will be providing music for the service.

Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday, from 11 am until the time of the service.

Interment will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.

Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
