Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church
Bernice I. Perry


1930 - 2019
Bernice I. Perry Obituary
Bernice I. Perry, 88, of Reynoldsville died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Christ the King Manor.

Born Dec. 30, 1930 in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of the late Mervin and Laura (Sarvey) Geer.

She's survived by a son, John A. Perry of Sykesville and three daughters, Mary "Bunny" Engle and her husband, Dan of Reynoldsville, Dolly McCluskey of DuBois and Susan Canton and her husband, Dan of DuBois.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. The rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at the St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church with Fr. William Barron as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2019
