Bernice J. Kyler, 97, of Sandy Ridge died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the UPMC Altoona Hospital in Altoona.
Born Oct. 11, 1922 in Sandy Ridge, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Florence (Shipley) Cowher.
She's survived by one daughter, Jolie D. Hoover of Sandy Ridge.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. Thursday until the hour of service at the funeral home.
