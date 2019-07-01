|
Bernice J. Wells, 82, of Brookville died Monday, July 1, 2019 at Brookside Assisted Living in Brookville.
She was born March 18, 1937 in DuBois, the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Kessler) Kness.
She's survived by her children, Donald and Dean Pisarchick, both of Brockway.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from July 1 to July 3, 2019