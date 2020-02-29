Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha R. "Teeny" (Klett) Rodgers


1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Bertha R. "Teeny" (Klett) Rodgers Obituary
Bertha R. "Teeny" (Klett) Rodgers, 91, of the Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield and formerly of Sandy Ridge and Hudson, Philipsburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at the center.

Born April 13, 1928 in Salamanca, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Paul W. Klett and Bertha R. (Walton) Klett.

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Burial was at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Heath Funeral Home and Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -