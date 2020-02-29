|
Bertha R. "Teeny" (Klett) Rodgers, 91, of the Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield and formerly of Sandy Ridge and Hudson, Philipsburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at the center.
Born April 13, 1928 in Salamanca, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Paul W. Klett and Bertha R. (Walton) Klett.
There will be no visitation or funeral service. Burial was at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Heath Funeral Home and Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020