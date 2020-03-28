Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
http://www.treasurelakechurch.org/funeral-service.html
Bessie A. Zmitravich


1966 - 2020
Bessie A. Zmitravich Obituary
Bessie A. Zmitravich, age 53, of DuBois, PA died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her home.

Born on May 13, 1966 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth H. and Yoshi S. (Shimoji) Malone.

On March 20, 1987, she married her husband of 33 years, James U. Zmitravich. He survives.

Due to our current circumstances, a private family visitation will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. and a private family service will be held from the Treasure Lake Church with Pastor David Ginn & Pastor Dick Whitaker co officiating.

The funeral service will be live streamed on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. You may watch by going to http://www.treasurelakechurch.org/funeral-service.html

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
