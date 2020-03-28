|
Bessie A. Zmitravich, age 53, of DuBois, PA died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her home.
Born on May 13, 1966 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth H. and Yoshi S. (Shimoji) Malone.
On March 20, 1987, she married her husband of 33 years, James U. Zmitravich. He survives.
Due to our current circumstances, a private family visitation will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. and a private family service will be held from the Treasure Lake Church with Pastor David Ginn & Pastor Dick Whitaker co officiating.
The funeral service will be live streamed on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. You may watch by going to http://www.treasurelakechurch.org/funeral-service.html
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020