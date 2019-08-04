|
|
|
Betty Carson, 92, a guest of Colonial Courtyard in Tyrone and formerly of Brisbin, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Born Aug. 27, 1926 in Brisbin, she was the daughter of the late John G. and Mabel (Sankey) Lobb.
She's survived by four children, Nancy E. (Michael) Killeen of Bellefonte; Leslie A. Zelanko of Lansdale; Jacqueline L. (Norbert) Gibney of Hollidaysburg; and Dennis Carson of Brisbin.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation or service. The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019