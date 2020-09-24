Betty Irene Neeper, 89, of Curwensville passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her residence.



Born October 12, 1930 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of William H. and Mabel (Murray) Liddle. Mrs. Neeper had been the Pike Township Tax Collector for 24 years retiring in 1994. She was a member of the Curwensville First Baptist Church and had taught Sunday School for 45 years.



On June 20, 1948 in Sinnemahoning, she wed Lester N. Neeper who survives and they most recently celebrated their 72nd Wedding Anniversary. Also surviving are 3 children: Murray Neeper and wife Pacifica of Saint Marys, and Carolyn Keely and husband Michael and Cynthia Russell and husband Daniel both of Curwensville.



Also surviving are 8 grandchildren: Lisa (Joe), Lucinda, Lance (Gina), Ryan, Joshua (Jes), Megan (Ethan), Nathan (Alyssa), and Jordan; 5 great grandchildren: Lyla, Leo, Lucy, Hudson and Remy; a sister Mary Neeper and a sister-in-law Mary Liddle both of Clearfield.



She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Ethel Luzier, Violet Taylor and Pearl Peoples; an infant brother Murray Liddle; and a brother Paul Liddle.



There will be no public visitation and private services will be held at the convenience of the family with the Reverend Daniel Osterhout, officiating. Interment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.



A Memorial Service will be held at the Curwensville First Baptist Church at a later date.



The family suggests contributions be made to either the Curwensville First Baptist Church, 1227 Susquehanna Avenue, Curwensville, PA 16833, the Curwensville Public Library, 601 Beech Street, Curwensville, PA 16833 or do an act of kindness in her honor.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.



