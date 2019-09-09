|
Betty J. "Sis" Fetcenko, 76, of Hawk Run died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
She was born March 29, 1943 in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Carl and Philena (Hassinger) Lockey.
She was married Oct. 28, 1963 in Winchester, Va., to Alfred J. "Duke" Fetcenko, who survives, at home, along with a daughter, JoAnne Whitehead and her husband, Bill and one son, Jeffrey L. Fetcenko, all of Hawk Run.
A private memorial service will be held at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg, with the Rev. Fr. William Walker officiating.
Burial will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12, 2019