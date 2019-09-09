Home

Betty J. "Sis" Fetcenko


1943 - 2019
Betty J. "Sis" Fetcenko Obituary
Betty J. "Sis" Fetcenko, 76, of Hawk Run died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

She was born March 29, 1943 in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Carl and Philena (Hassinger) Lockey.

She was married Oct. 28, 1963 in Winchester, Va., to Alfred J. "Duke" Fetcenko, who survives, at home, along with a daughter, JoAnne Whitehead and her husband, Bill and one son, Jeffrey L. Fetcenko, all of Hawk Run.

A private memorial service will be held at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg, with the Rev. Fr. William Walker officiating.

Burial will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12, 2019
