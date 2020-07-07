Betty Jane Hoover, 98, of Curwensville, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.



Born March 8, 1922 in Grampian, she was the daughter of Jess and Ethel (Spencer) Richards. During her working career, she had been employed by Parkway Market, Superior Pet Products, and Riverside Markets.



On February 17, 1938 she wed Jefferson G. Hoover who preceded her in death on November 10, 2000. She was also preceded in death by her grandson Stan Hoover, a brother Ed and sisters Frances, Dorothy, Anne, Mary, and Lyda. She was the last remaining member of her generation.



Surviving are 5 children: Donald J. Hoover and wife Gloria "Skip", Nancy Sheeder and David "Joe" Hoover and wife Cheryl all of Curwensville; Cathie E. Hess and husband William of York Haven, PA; and Susan Zwolski and husband Ed of Clearfield.



Also surviving are 17 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren.



Services for Mrs. Hoover will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Thursday July 9, 2020 at 1 PM with Pastor Gary B. Jewart officiating. Interment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery of Curwensville.



Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday July 8 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM and again on Thursday from 12 Noon until time of services. Masks must be worn when attending the visitation and service.



The family suggests contributions be made to either: Orphans of the Storm * 412 Hill Street * Curwensville, PA 16833 or the Clearfield SPCA * 275 21st Street * Clearfield, PA 16830.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store