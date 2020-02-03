|
Betty Lou Lansberry, 72, of Woodland died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston.
Mrs. Lansberry was born Feb. 9, 1947 in Clearfield, the daughter of the late Frederick J. and Velma E. (Lewis) Brown.
She's survived by her husband, Jack L. Lansberry and three children, Craig L. Lansberry and his wife, Tia of Woodland, Amy E. Lansberry Snyder and her husband, Stosh of Harrisburg and Kurt J. Lansberry and his wife, Kristen of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church with Pastor Gregg A. Kohlhepp and the Rev. Charles J. Swenson co-officiating. Burial will be in Bradford Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield and again from 10 a.m. Thursday until the hour of services at the church.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020