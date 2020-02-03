Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Lansberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Lansberry


1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Betty Lou Lansberry Obituary
Betty Lou Lansberry, 72, of Woodland died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston.

Mrs. Lansberry was born Feb. 9, 1947 in Clearfield, the daughter of the late Frederick J. and Velma E. (Lewis) Brown.

She's survived by her husband, Jack L. Lansberry and three children, Craig L. Lansberry and his wife, Tia of Woodland, Amy E. Lansberry Snyder and her husband, Stosh of Harrisburg and Kurt J. Lansberry and his wife, Kristen of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church with Pastor Gregg A. Kohlhepp and the Rev. Charles J. Swenson co-officiating. Burial will be in Bradford Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield and again from 10 a.m. Thursday until the hour of services at the church.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -