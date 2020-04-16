Home

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Resources
Betty Lou Morrison

Betty Lou Morrison Obituary
Betty Lou Morrison, 92, of Curwensville, formerly of Clearfield, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home.

All services, at this time, will be private. Burial will be at the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Kerr Addition United Methodist Church, c/o of Pastor Mark Brower, 1010 Dorey Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
