|
|
|
Betty S. Straw, 68, of West Decatur died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born Nov. 13, 1950 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late Stanford C. and Ina Sue (Kling) Walters.
On Dec. 18, 1965 in West Decatur, she married Marshall R. Straw, who survives along with three children, Kirk Straw and his wife, Georgia of West Decatur, Craig Straw and his wife, Elizabeth Campbell of Philadelphia and Crystal Straw and her partner, Kyle Frank of State College.
Honoring Betty's wishes, there will be no public visitation and a private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., Philipsburg. Burial will be at the Stoneville Cemetery, West Decatur RD.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019