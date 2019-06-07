|
Beverly Carol Kyler, 75, of Morrisdale went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2019 at her residence.
Born Sept. 6, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Esther (English) Hubler.
On Feb. 1, 1963, she wed Ivan Kyler Jr., who survives, along with her children, Margie Ward and her husband, Lon; Cindy Dobo and her husband, Steve; Travis Kyler and his wife, Rhonda; Bonnie Rinehart; and Tammy Torretti and her husband, Tony.
Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, and again from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Monday with the funeral service to immediately follow in the chapel with Pastor Tina Hawkins officiating.
Burial will be in Palestine United Methodist Cemetery, Morrisdale.
Published in Gant Daily from June 7 to June 10, 2019
