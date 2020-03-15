Home

Services
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Beverly E. Russell


1929 - 2020
Beverly E. Russell Obituary
Beverly E. Russell, 91, of Philipsburg died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home.

Born Feb. 17, 1929 in Osceola Mills, she was the daughter of the late David Copeland Sr. and Eva (Wilson) Copeland.

She's survived by one daughter, Sandra B. Sangiorgio of San Diego, Calif., and two sons, Michael W. Russell and his wife, Linda of West Decatur and Randy S. Russell and his fiancée, Phyllis of Philipsburg.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills, with the Rev. LaMarr Pirkle officiating.

Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery in Philipsburg.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. Tuesday until funeral time at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
