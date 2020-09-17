1/
Beverly L. Doane
1943 - 2020
Beverly L. Doane, 77, of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home. She was born Aug. 25, 1943, in Kittanning, Pa.

On Dec. 2, 1985, she married John W. Doane, who survives along with her children, Christine Baldini and her husband, Anthony of Boston, Mass., William Doane and his wife, Leslie of Pittsburgh, Pa., Tina Kuntz and her husband, William of Troutville and Michael Doane of Johnstown.

Due to the current circumstances, a private family visitation will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A public funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 21, beginning at 11 a.m. Tri County Church with Pastor Dan Smith officiating. Social distancing requirements will be followed.

Burial will be in Temple Cemetery in Hazen, Pa.

Published in Gant Daily from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
