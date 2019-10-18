Home

1941 - 2019
Beverly Twigg Obituary
Beverly Twigg, 78, of Smokerun died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at UPMC Altoona Hospital.

Born Sept. 9, 1941 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Harold Hadden and Georgia (Rainey) Helsel.

She'll be deeply missed by her children, Deborah Smolko of Clearfield, Douglas (Karen) Twigg of Beccaria, Dawn (William) Noel of Irvona and William (Tracy) Twigg of Clearfield.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey, with Pastor Clare L. Pannebaker officiating. Burial will follow at Hegarty's Crossroads Cemetery, Beccaria.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019
