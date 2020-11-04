1/
1937 - 2020
Bill Owens, 82, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Clearfield. Born Nov. 21, 1937, he was the son of Herschel and Bertha (Woodling) Owens of Bigler.

He married Elizabeth J. "Betty" Greslick of Curwensville on Aug. 30, 1962, who survives along with two sons, Jeff and Greg.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Clearfield with the Rev. Hiram Westover and Pastor T.J. McCabe officiating. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

The family respectfully requests that attendees wear masks and to practice safe distancing.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is responsible for the arrangements.

Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2020.
