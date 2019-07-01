Blair R. "Hike" Heichel, 93, of Clearfield passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.



He was born Oct. 12, 1925 in Karthaus, the son of Albert and Annie (Triponey) Heichel.



Mr. Heichel retired from the Clearfield Borough Police Department after 30-plus years of service. He spent his last 10 years as chief of police.



He also served as a crossing guard for the St. Francis School for 24 years.



He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, having served as a Gunners Mate, Third Class, in the South Pacific for 30 months.



Mr. Heichel was a member of the St. Francis Roman Catholic Church in Clearfield.



He was a life member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 51, where he was a past president and a trustee for nine years.



He was a life member of the Clearfield Volunteer Fire Co. 1, Clearfield Loyal Order of Moose No. 97 and Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1785. He was a 60-plus year member of the Clearfield Sons of Italy and Clearfield American Legion Post 6.



Also, he was a life member and former board member of the Chiefs of Police Association of Pennsylvania and of the Central Chiefs of Police Association.



Mr. Heichel enjoyed hunting, fishing and softball. He played semi-pro baseball for the American Legion in the Jaycee League and played basketball at the Clearfield YMCA.



On Feb. 6, 1951 in St. Francis Roman Catholic Church, he wed the former Catherine L. "Kitty" Stephens, who survives along with four children, Kathryn Penney of Lynnwood, Wash., Ronald Heichel and Steve Heichel and his wife, Tracy, all of Clearfield, and Jamie Heichel and wife, Margaret of Katy, Texas.



Also surviving are five grandchildren, Lindsay Penney Wellnitz and her husband, Sean, Kristofor Penney, Scott Heichel, Katrina Heichel and Matthew Heichel.



Mr. Heichel was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wilford and Gordon Heichel; sisters, Eve Paup, Betty Jacobs, Helen Tenon and Margaret Elbell; as well as an infant brother and sister.



Services will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield, with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery of Clearfield.



Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.



The family suggests contributions be made to the St. Francis Educational Endowment Fund, 212 S. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Gant Daily from July 1 to July 3, 2019