Blanche L. Ogden, 86, of Morrisdale died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.



She was born Oct. 7, 1934 in DuBois, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Alice (Heberling) Sprague.



She's survived by two daughters, Sherry L. Knepp and her husband, Denny and Carey L. Ogden and her companion, Mike Witherite.



Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. with Pastor Mike Knepp officiating.



Friends will be received from 6 p.m. Saturday until the time of services at the funeral home.



Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., Clearfield.



