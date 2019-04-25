Resources More Obituaries for Bonita Rodgers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bonita M. "Bonnie" Rodgers

1950 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Bonita M. "Bonnie" Rodgers, 68, of Chester Hill died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Windy Hill Village, P.S.L., Philipsburg.



Born June 27, 1950 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of Carman F. DeAngelo and Marie E. (Modzel) DeAngelo Smith.



She's survived by her son, Eric Rodgers and his wife, Sarah of New Cumberland and her daughter, Amy Rodgers of Philipsburg.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4 at the First Presbyterian Church, 509 E. Presqueisle St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Dr. Katie Hopper officiating.



The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. prior to the service. Following the memorial, there will be a light reception. Burial will be private at Messiah Baptist Cemetery in Lanse.



Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg. Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2019