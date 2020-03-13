Home

Bonnie J. Brown


1942 - 2020
Bonnie J. Brown Obituary
Bonnie J. Brown,77, of Luthersburg died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her home.

Born Sept. 3, 1942 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Emory and Audrey (Alsbaugh) Salada.

She's survived by two sons, David M. Brown Jr. and his wife, Elsa of Brookville and Llewellyn "Keith" Brown and his wife, Jennifer of DuBois.

There will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at the Light and Life Free Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Lutcher officiating.

Burial will be in Salem Cemetery.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 13 to Mar. 19, 2020
