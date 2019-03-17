Bonnie J. Goding, of New Millport passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh.



Born Feb. 9, 1948 in Knox Township, she was the daughter of Frederick Rolland Lumadue and Maude Anna (Hugill) Lumadue Warwick.



Mrs. Goding was a homemaker.



She attended the Kellytown Union Church, participated in Skills of Centre County, collected angels and loved crafting and making things for other people.



She was first wed to Thomas James Knepp Sr., who preceded her in death. She then wed Sid Goding, who also preceded her in death.



In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents and her step-father, Samuel Warwick Sr.



Surviving are three children, Thomas James Knepp Jr. and his significant other, Teresa Grise, Timothy Shawn Knepp and his significant other, Jesse Nicks and Tina Marie Basye and her husband, Mike, all of Ohio, as well as six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



In addition, she is survived by three siblings, Elva Rowles and her husband, Barry "Hoss" of Boardman, John Lumadue of DuBois and James Lumadue and his wife, Arlene of Hanover and four step-siblings, Martha Hertes and Charlotte O'Shell, both of Butler, Calvin Warwick and his wife, Gloria of New Castle and Samuel Warwick Jr. and his wife, Susan of Clearfield.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with Pastor Robert Witherow officiating.



Burial will be in the Fruit Hill Cemetery, New Millport.



Friends will be received from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019