|
|
Bonnie Jean Lefebvre, 48, of West Decatur died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
She was born April 3, 1971 in Clearfield, a daughter of Patricia (Whitaker) Bloom of Clearfield and the late Alvin R. Bloom.
She was employed with Skills of Central PA as a direct support professional. She loved all kinds of music and especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Emma.
In addition to her mother, she's survived by two children, Angel Kaye Lefebvre and her companion, Adam Woodel of Clearfield and Ronald Joseph Lefebvre Jr. of Eagleville; a granddaughter, Emma Marie Woodel; a brother, Steve Whitaker of Punta Gorda, Fla.; and a sister, Jennifer Aughenbaugh of Sabula; and several other brothers and sisters.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, 113 N. Third St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020