Bonnie K. Morgan, 71, of Clearfield, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at her home.



Mrs. Morgan was born June 6, 1949 in Clearfield, the daughter of Richard M. and Vivian A. (Lawhead) Duckett.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield with Commissioned Lay Pastor Leanne M. Peters and Rev. Wayne Lutz co-officiating.



Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the hour of services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store