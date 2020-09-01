1/
Bonnie K. Morgan
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie K. Morgan, 71, of Clearfield, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Morgan was born June 6, 1949 in Clearfield, the daughter of Richard M. and Vivian A. (Lawhead) Duckett.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield with Commissioned Lay Pastor Leanne M. Peters and Rev. Wayne Lutz co-officiating.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the hour of services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved