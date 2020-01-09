Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Reese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie K. Reese


1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Bonnie K. Reese Obituary
Bonnie K. Reese, 70, of Osceola Mills died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at her home. Born March 7, 1949 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (Wigfield) Davidson.

She married Harold L. Reese on March 13, 1970 in Cumberland, Md., and he survives along with two sons, Scott Reese and his fiancée, Mandy Schaffer of Osceola Mills and David Reese of Osceola Mills.

Friends will be received from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Monday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills.

Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -