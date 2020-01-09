|
Bonnie K. Reese, 70, of Osceola Mills died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at her home. Born March 7, 1949 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (Wigfield) Davidson.
She married Harold L. Reese on March 13, 1970 in Cumberland, Md., and he survives along with two sons, Scott Reese and his fiancée, Mandy Schaffer of Osceola Mills and David Reese of Osceola Mills.
Friends will be received from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Monday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills.
Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
