Brandon J. Vogel, 26, of Madera died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with DRESS syndrome while surrounded by his parents at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born Nov. 10, 1993 in Clearfield, he was the son of James P. and Theresa (Kistler) Vogel of Madera.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills, with Father Marc Solomon officiating. Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery in Philipsburg.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, 2020