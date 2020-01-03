Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Brandon Vogel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brandon J. Vogel


1993 - 2019
Send Flowers
Brandon J. Vogel Obituary
Brandon J. Vogel, 26, of Madera died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with DRESS syndrome while surrounded by his parents at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born Nov. 10, 1993 in Clearfield, he was the son of James P. and Theresa (Kistler) Vogel of Madera.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills, with Father Marc Solomon officiating. Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery in Philipsburg.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brandon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -