Brenda E. Pellerite, 70, of Philipsburg died at the home of her daughter, Sandy, on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family.
Born Dec. 11, 1949 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Wilbert C. and Emma Rose (Eck) Hillman.
She'll be deeply missed by her daughters, Jennifer Nunn (Brian) of Wilmington, N.C., Sandra Angelovic (Stephen) of Philipsburg and Paula Pellerite of Wilmington, N.C.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Noel Meyers officiating. Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 and again from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 until the service at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, 2020