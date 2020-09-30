Brenda J. (Beckwith) Kirk, 74, of Clearfield, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.



She was born on October 23, 1945 in Kistler, PA the daughter of the late Orthello and Caroline (Hardy) Beckwith.



Funeral services will be held at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 7pm with Pastor John White officiating. Burial will be in Eden Cemetery.



Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 5:30pm until the time of services.



Please practice COVID-19 safety recommendations.

