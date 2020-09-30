1/
Brenda J. (Beckwith) Kirk
1945 - 2020
Brenda J. (Beckwith) Kirk, 74, of Clearfield, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

She was born on October 23, 1945 in Kistler, PA the daughter of the late Orthello and Caroline (Hardy) Beckwith.

Funeral services will be held at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 7pm with Pastor John White officiating. Burial will be in Eden Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 5:30pm until the time of services.

Please practice COVID-19 safety recommendations.

Published in Gant Daily from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
