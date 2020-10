Or Copy this URL to Share

Brenda L. Harris, age 62 of Brockway, PA died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.



Born on September 7, 1958 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Vesta (Ross) Irvin.



There will be no public visitation or funeral service.



The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



