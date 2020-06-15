Or Copy this URL to Share

Brenda L. Ciepiela, age 52 of DuBois, PA died Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home.



Born on November 8, 1967, in Butler, PA, she was the daughter of Robert & Rosella (Grafton) Glass. Her parents survive & live in Butler, PA.



Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.



A private funeral service will be held.



