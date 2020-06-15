Brenda M. Ciepiela
1967 - 2020
Brenda L. Ciepiela, age 52 of DuBois, PA died Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home.

Born on November 8, 1967, in Butler, PA, she was the daughter of Robert & Rosella (Grafton) Glass. Her parents survive & live in Butler, PA.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A private funeral service will be held.

Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
