Brenda Kohler Robertson, 63, of DuBois and formerly of Williamsburg, Va., died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Christ The King Manor.
Born Aug. 22, 1956, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Flores "Clay" and Donna (Raybuck) Kohler.
She's survived by one son, Michael Nestlerode and his wife, Heather of Homer City and two daughters, Megan Schaberl of Williamsburg, Va., and Marissa DeClouette and her husband, Nick of Lafayette, La.
There will be no public visitation.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. with Pastor Roger McGary officiating.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020