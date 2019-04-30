|
Brian Lee Hynd, 40, of Clearfield and formerly of Osceola Mills, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at UPMC Altoona Hospital in Altoona.
Born Nov. 9, 1978 in Tyrone, he was the son of Esther M. (Reeder) Swann of Clearfield and Alex Hynd and his wife, Brenda of Osceola Mills.
Along with his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Miley Hynd of Curwensville and two sons, William J. Hynd and Chadrick S. Hynd, both of Clearfield.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday, May 3 at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills.
